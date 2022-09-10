Russian-installed Kharkiv region administrator urges full evacuation - TASS
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:33 IST
The Russian-installed chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region recommended on Saturday that all its inhabitants evacuate to Russia "to save lives", according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. He said official representatives were ready to provide the refugees with food, heat and medical care, according to TASS.
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier said it was pulling troops out of key towns in the region as Ukraine claimed rapid advances.
