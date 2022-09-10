Left Menu

Russian-installed Kharkiv region administrator urges full evacuation - TASS

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:33 IST
Russian-installed Kharkiv region administrator urges full evacuation - TASS
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Russian-installed chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region recommended on Saturday that all its inhabitants evacuate to Russia "to save lives", according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. He said official representatives were ready to provide the refugees with food, heat and medical care, according to TASS.

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier said it was pulling troops out of key towns in the region as Ukraine claimed rapid advances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022