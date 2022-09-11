3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi

Three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested here and arms recovered from them, officials said.

The accused were identified as Naveen, 23, Manoj, 28, and Karambir, 28, all residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.

The three were nabbed after the Delhi Police laid a trap on the Barwala-Bawana road on Saturday around 4 pm, they said.

When asked to surrender, the trio fired three to four rounds from their pistols in a bid to escape, police said.

All three accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, through Signal app for the past many days.

All three were wanted in connection with an armed holdup of a liquor shop in Jharsa, Gurgaon in Haryana, police said.

Three pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)