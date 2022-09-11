Left Menu

3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST
3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested here and arms recovered from them, officials said.

The accused were identified as Naveen, 23, Manoj, 28, and Karambir, 28, all residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.

The three were nabbed after the Delhi Police laid a trap on the Barwala-Bawana road on Saturday around 4 pm, they said.

When asked to surrender, the trio fired three to four rounds from their pistols in a bid to escape, police said.

All three accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, through Signal app for the past many days.

All three were wanted in connection with an armed holdup of a liquor shop in Jharsa, Gurgaon in Haryana, police said.

Three pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022