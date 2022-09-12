Classroom construction 'scam': Anti-Corruption Branch records statements of Delhi BJP leaders

Delhi BJP leaders got their statements recorded with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday in connection with a complaint of a ''scam'' by them with regard to construction of classrooms in schools run by the AAP government.

The leaders, including Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, former minister Kapil Mishra and Neelkant Bakshi, also submitted evidence and other documents in support of their allegations.

''We have submitted evidence and filed our statements and are confident that the ACB and the Lokayukt will punish the guilty involved in the classroom construction scam,'' they told reporters.

Khurana said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders may also submit the documents to the lieutenant governor, if needed.

''The issue was raised by us two years ago and we got the complaint of corruption lodged with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the ACB and the Lokayukta. The complaint with the Lokayukta has already been referred for a probe,'' he said.

Bakshi, a former head of the Delhi BJP's media relations department, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of obstructing the ACB probe.

''In July 2019, a complaint was filed by us with the Delhi Police for a probe into irregularities in the construction of classrooms in the Delhi government's schools. The complaint was forwarded to the ACB, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry but further investigation was obstructed by the AAP government,'' he charged.

The LG directed the chief secretary last month to file a report on the delay of more than two-and-a-half years in action by the Delhi government's vigilance department on a CVC enquiry report in the matter.

The CVC report pointed out various irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of classroom construction projects. The enquiry was conducted by the CVC on a complaint from BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in 2019.

''The cost of constructing classrooms escalated to Rs 326.25 crore, which was 53 per cent higher than the awarded amount of tender. This escalated cost was utilised for the construction of only 4,027 classrooms against the 6,133 that were to be constructed.

''In 194 schools, 1,214 toilets were constructed against the requirement of 160 toilets with an extra expenditure of Rs 37 crore. Toilets were projected as classrooms by the government,'' the enquiry report had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)