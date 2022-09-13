Left Menu

Burkina Faso military leader takes over defence portfolio in cabinet reshuffle

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured last week when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device. Earlier on Monday, the army said two soldiers were killed and around a dozen were injured in attack on a military unit in the north of the country near the Malian border.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 13-09-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 03:08 IST
Burkina Faso military leader takes over defence portfolio in cabinet reshuffle
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's military leader Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba has taken over the defence portfolio in the West African nation struggling with an ongoing Islamist insurgency, a statement read on national television on Monday evening said. The statement did not give reasons for the cabinet reshuffle.

Damiba seized power in January citing the previous government's inability to tackle the country's problems, including the insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million including in neighbouring in Mali and Niger. Attacks by militants linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have continued unabated since the coup. At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured last week when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device.

Earlier on Monday, the army said two soldiers were killed and around a dozen were injured in attack on a military unit in the north of the country near the Malian border. It added that around a dozen armed assailants were killed in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability rights activist

Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability righ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022