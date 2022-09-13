U.S. Justice Department says it would support Trump-backed candidate as special master
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 04:46 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
It backed either of its own two candidates or Dearie, it said in a court filing, but rejected a second Trump pick, Paul Huck.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Raymond Dearie
- Donald Trump
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Paul Huck
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump adds ex-Florida solicitor general to Mar-a-Lago legal team - source
US Justice Department: ''Efforts were likely taken to obstruct'' probe over classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate, reports AP.
Biden condemns 'attacks on FBI' after search of Trump's Florida home
Florida sues FDA over 'delay' of low-cost drug importations
Trump's lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home