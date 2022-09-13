U.S. Justice Department says it would support Trump-backed candidate as special master

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.

It backed either of its own two candidates or Dearie, it said in a court filing, but rejected a second Trump pick, Paul Huck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)