Left Menu

EU sanctions prevent Moscow from making up military losses, top diplomat says

1. Borrell said EU sanctions on Russia were already having "very serious consequences" for Moscow. "Two thirds of all civilian aircraft can no longer fly because their components come from Western countries and the blockade also makes it impossible for them to get the spare parts they need," he noted.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:26 IST
EU sanctions prevent Moscow from making up military losses, top diplomat says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a Russian tank destroyed on a Ukrainian street, you will see the tremendous amount of electronic components manufactured by European countries in those tanks," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told lawmakers at the bloc's Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Forty-five percent of Russia's technology depends on European imports and this has been cut off," he noted. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the EU has slapped several packages of massive sanctions on Moscow - targeting the financial sector as well as energy and the transport sector.

In recent days Ukraine has stunned Russia with a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying overnight that in total "more than 6,000 sq km (2,400 sq miles) of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east" had been liberated since Sept. 1. Borrell said EU sanctions on Russia were already having "very serious consequences" for Moscow.

"Two thirds of all civilian aircraft can no longer fly because their components come from Western countries and the blockade also makes it impossible for them to get the spare parts they need," he noted. In the military sphere, Borrell said Moscow was not able to overcome the "huge military losses it has undergone".

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions. "The economic blitzkrieg tactics, the onslaught they were counting on, did not work," he said on state TV while chairing a meeting on the economy. Putin and his senior officials have been silent in the face of Russian forces' worst defeat since the war's early weeks, when they were repelled from the outskirts of Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022