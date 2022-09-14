Russia launched eight cruise missiles against Ukrainian city - official
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022
Russian forces launched eight cruise missiles against the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, aiming to disrupt water supplies, a senior Ukrainian official said.
Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that there had been no civilian casualties in the attack.
