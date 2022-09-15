Left Menu

German economy minister: Ukraine says it needs 350 bln dollar for reconstruction

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday Ukraine needs 350 billion dollars for reconstruction, according to Kyiv's own estimates.

Habeck welcomed G7 trade ministers during a meeting at Neuhardenberg Castle in the state of Brandenburg on Thursday.

