German economy minister: Ukraine says it needs 350 bln dollar for reconstruction
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:29 IST
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday Ukraine needs 350 billion dollars for reconstruction, according to Kyiv's own estimates.
Habeck welcomed G7 trade ministers during a meeting at Neuhardenberg Castle in the state of Brandenburg on Thursday.
