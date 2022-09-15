Putin says Beijing-Moscow tandem plays 'key role' in global stability -TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "Moscow-Beijing tandem" plays "a key role" in ensuring global and regional stability, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met today at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

