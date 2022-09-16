Left Menu

Lawsuit claims Pfizer fellowship program is biased against whites, Asian-Americans

A group of medical professionals that advocates against "radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology" in healthcare sued Pfizer Inc on Thursday, saying the drugmaker runs a fellowship that illegally excludes white and Asian-American applicants. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Do No Harm called Pfizer's Breakthrough Fellowship Program "discriminatory on its face" because only Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans can apply.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 04:06 IST
Lawsuit claims Pfizer fellowship program is biased against whites, Asian-Americans

A group of medical professionals that advocates against "radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology" in healthcare sued Pfizer Inc on Thursday, saying the drugmaker runs a fellowship that illegally excludes white and Asian-American applicants.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Do No Harm called Pfizer's Breakthrough Fellowship Program "discriminatory on its face" because only Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans can apply. It said the program violates federal, New York state and New York City civil rights laws, as well as a federal ban on racial discrimination by companies that accept reimbursements from government healthcare programs.

"Racial discrimination demeans us," and Pfizer's "open exclusion of white and Asian-American applicants is illegal," the complaint said, citing opinions of two conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia. The lawsuit seeks injunctions barring Pfizer from making race a factor in obtaining fellowships, and preventing it from filling the 2023 class under current eligibility rules. It also seeks $1 in nominal damages.

In a statement, Pfizer said it had not reviewed the lawsuit, but had "every confidence" that the fellowship program complied with all U.S. employment laws. "We will continue to strive to create more opportunity, including through specific programs designed to cast a wide net for talent," it added.

Do No Harm had no immediate additional comment. The Glen Allen, Virginia-based group said its members include doctors, other healthcare professionals, medical students, patients and policymakers. Based in New York, Pfizer said the fellowship program https://www.pfizer.com/about/careers/breakthrough-fellowship-program is part of a nine-year commitment to boost minority representation, and that the company aims to enroll 100 fellows by 2025.

Fellows receive two years of full-time jobs after graduating from college, fully-funded master's degrees, and employment at Pfizer after completing the program. In a statement on Pfizer's website, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the program can help "lead to parity at all levels to create a vibrant culture where every colleague has the opportunity to succeed."

The case is Do No Harm v Pfizer Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-07908.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022