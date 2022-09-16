Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Bodies of Girja Bai, her two-year-old daughter Sania and six-month-old son Siddhant, were found floating in the well near their house in Mangamar village under Dipka police station limits on Thursday, an official said.As per preliminary investigation, Girja had left the house with her children while other family members were asleep in the early hours of Thursday, he said.The woman took the children to the well and jumped into it with them, he said.A search was subsequently launched and their bodies were found floating in the well, the official said.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday. Bodies of Girja Bai, her two-year-old daughter Sania and six-month-old son Siddhant, were found floating in the well near their house in Mangamar village under Dipka police station limits on Thursday, an official said.

As per preliminary investigation, Girja had left the house with her children while other family members were asleep in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

The woman took the children to the well and jumped into it with them, he said.

A search was subsequently launched and their bodies were found floating in the well, the official said. Girja was suffering from a mental illness and availing treatment for it, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

