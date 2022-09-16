Germany is ready to review military export rules, Chancellor Scholz says

The German government is ready to review reservations with regard to military export rules that affect joint defense projects, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"Some may be surprised but the German government is prepared to do this," he said in Berlin according to the script of a speech.

Scholz was referring to national reservations and rules for the export of jointly produced defense equipment that have hampered cooperation with European and other partners in the past.

