Mobiles, tobacco pouches recovered in Patiala jail

Jail Superintendent, M S Tiwana said the four smugglers arrived in a van and were detected by the person deployed on watch guard duty.The security personnel swiftly confiscated the items which were thrown inside the jail complex.One of the persons who was apprehended was identified as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Patiala.Police found 27 mobile phones, 42 data cables and chargers, 375 tobacco pouches, and 95 grams of psychotropic drugs from the package.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:38 IST
The Patiala Jail officials on Saturday recovered several mobile phones, accessories and tobacco pouches in the prison which were thrown by four persons from outside.

An alert team of jail officials apprehended one of them who tossed the package containing mobiles and other items inside the jail, officials said. Jail Superintendent, M S Tiwana said the four smugglers arrived in a van and were detected by the person deployed on watch guard duty.

The security personnel swiftly confiscated the items which were thrown inside the jail complex.

One of the persons who was apprehended was identified as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Patiala.

Police found 27 mobile phones, 42 data cables and chargers, 375 tobacco pouches, and 95 grams of psychotropic drugs from the package. A case has been registered under the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

