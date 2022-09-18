Left Menu

Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:33 IST
Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says
Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday.

Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1571373728008736769 on Twitter.

The category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

