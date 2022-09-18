Army organises artificial limb camp in J-K’s Rajouri

In a noble initiative, Army on Sunday organised an artificial limb camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri and identified 72 needy persons who will be provided free of cost required equipment in November, a defence spokesman said.

The artificial limb camp was organised by the Ace of Spades Division at the Advance Landing Ground in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of New Delhi, which is a non-profit charitable organization, the spokesman said.

In the camp, measurement of limbs of 72 beneficiaries from the native villages of Rajouri and nearby Poonch district was taken, which will be fitted free of cost subsequently in the next camp scheduled in the month of November, the spokesman said.

In addition, he said the repairs of the previously issued artificial limbs were also carried out by the experts.

''This Artificial Limb Camp has been a noble initiative by the Indian Army for the local villagers, those who could not afford fitment of limbs or orthopedic equipment. This thoughtful camp has indeed brought smiles into several lives, and has shown a glimmer of hope to many more of the region for whom expensive treatment is only a dream due to the prohibitive costs involved,” the spokesman said.

