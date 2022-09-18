Kerala and Karnataka Chief Ministers meet in Bengaluru, discuss interstate issues

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kerala's state chief was felicitated by his Karnataka counterpart.

Both the state chiefs held a meeting to discuss inter-state and mutual interest issues in Bengaluru. "Had a fruitful meeting with Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. Various issues of interstate and mutual interest were discussed," tweeted CM Bommai.

The Karnataka CM also later spoke to the media and said that some proposals by Kerala CM were also rejected. "Three projects proposed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit were rejected as they fall within the scope of environmentally sensitive zones," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM called the Xpress clinic, a model for the entire country and added that more such clinics will be set up in different parts of the city soon. He said this while inaugurating the hi-tech diagnostic service Xpress Clinic in Malleswaram Assembly Constituency.

He complimented IT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana for starting a model diagnostic centre with the coordination of Manipal Institutions and for providing the poor with an opportunity to get treatment at very concessional rates. "The APL cardholders will get a 30 per cent rebate and BPL card holders will be examined at a very less price. This has a most wonderful job and he has shown the use of digital technology and science," he announced.

The BJP leader also praised the Prime Minister and the country's healthcare system, "The healthcare services in the country are very good and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled healthcare for all through the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. The government hospitals will benefit if this scheme is used rightly." The CM further announced that Xpress Clinics will be opened at 20 different places across the 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

It has been decided to open Jayadeva Hospital on all four sides of the city and it has already started in Malleswaram. In the coming days, Xpress Clinics will be opened in all 243 wards in BBMP limits. Priority will be given to improving the health system in Bengaluru. The CM said that the health services in BBMP limits will be managed through a separate system, "In Xpress clinics, 60 per cent concession will be given for BPL cardholders in government hospitals, and it will be 40 to 50 per cent for APL card holders," he added.Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BBMP Special Officer Dr Trilok Chandra and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

