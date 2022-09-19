U.S. confirms release of American from Afghanistan

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The United States on Monday confirmed the release of American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for senior Taliban figure Haji Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in U.S. government custody, the official said.

