U.S. confirms release of American from Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Monday confirmed the release of American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for senior Taliban figure Haji Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.
Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in U.S. government custody, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Frerichs
- American
- The United States
- Noorzai
- U.S.
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick; Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas and more
Kelly Clarkson marks 20th anniversary of 'American Idol' win, shares emotional message
American voters deluged by ads in fight to control Congress, future elections
Vedant Patel becomes first Indian-American to hold daily State Dept press conference
Shark attack in the Bahamas kills 58-year-old American woman