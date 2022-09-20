Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of CISF official accused of raping niece

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI)A court here on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a CISF head constable accused of raping his niece. "Considering the seriousness of the case, the relation of the applicant being real Mausa (mother's sister's husband) of the complainant and the allegations against him, I do not find any ground for granting anticipatory bail to the applicant or accused at this stage," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

"Accordingly, the anticipatory bail application moved on behalf of the applicant or accused stands dismissed," the judge added. The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Ajeet Singh, who was booked for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, criminal intimidation, and word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

According to the prosecution, the accused was not traced to his home and was intentionally evading the investigation.

The court noted that the present case was registered based on the complainant's statement, as per which, the accused brought the victim to Delhi from Faridabad in the pretext of getting her a job.

He provided her with a rented room and developed physical relations with her forcefully, which kept on increasing, due to which she became mentally disturbed, the prosecution alleged.

According to the complainant's statement, the accused even put sindoor (vermillion) on her head, saying that she was his wife, and threatened to kill her if she went outside the house, the court said.

Further, the court said that the complainant had "fully supported her stand in her statement" recorded under the relevant provision of law.

Anand Vihar police station had registered an FIR against the accused based on the complainant's statement.

