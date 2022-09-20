Left Menu

CM vows to discuss essential items at next GST Council meet

We have to take up a resolution on reconsidering the tax by amending the GST rates on household items. Sharing similar views, Deshpande said the State government has a responsibility, and should tell the Centre that it was difficult to tax certain essential commodities I request you to take the matter up with the Centre on the recent decision to tax certain essential commodities on behalf of the State and defend all sections of society.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:36 IST
CM vows to discuss essential items at next GST Council meet
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following criticism over GST (goods and services tax) Council's decision on taxing certain essential commodities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the next meeting of the Council meeting would discuss that issue.

He was responding to remarks by Deputy Leader of Congress in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader and the party's senior MLA R V Deshpande, who expressed concerns over bringing certain essential commodities under the GST.

''All aspects were discussed in the GST Council and a decision was arrived at unanimously. Certain things like curd. It is not taxing curd, but on branded curd and its packing... Actually, the rate has to come down, but the traders are not passing it on to the consumers,'' Bommai said.

He said, ''So, in the next GST council meeting, we will be taking up certain implementation matters, then I will convey the views expressed by you. The GST is not paying direct tax and remittance, there are lots of inward credits like on packaging but not on main product, and in some cases it will be on main product and not packaging...this has been raised by some States including us, we will discuss it in next meeting.'' Khader said there is tax on puffed rice, curd, milk, school-bags and rice, among other essential commodities when people are suffering.

He said the State government has a responsibility of informing to the Centre about the pain and suffering of the people. ''We have to take up a resolution on reconsidering the tax by amending the GST rates on household items.'' Sharing similar views, Deshpande said the State government has a responsibility, and should tell the Centre that it was difficult to tax certain essential commodities ''I request you to take the matter up with the Centre on the recent decision to tax certain essential commodities on behalf of the State and defend all sections of society. Let there be a resolution from the Assembly seeking its withdrawal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022