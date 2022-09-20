Left Menu

Court rejects bail plea of man who threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh CM

A court here rejected the bail plea of a Rajasthan man who had allegedly threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.The threat message was sent through WhatsApp on a police helpline.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:10 IST
Court rejects bail plea of man who threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh CM
  • Country:
  • India

A court here rejected the bail plea of a Rajasthan man who had allegedly threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.

The threat message was sent through WhatsApp on a police helpline. Sarfaraz was arrested from Rajasthan on August 12. Special Judge Dr Avnish Kumar turned down the bail plea and said that the case related to cyber crime and also connected to national and public security. He is not entitled to bail at this stage, the court said. The court said Sarfaraz sent the message on WhatsApp by name of his cousin Shahid with an intention to cause fear in the minds of the public. According to Government Counsel Dheeraj Singh, a case in this regard was lodged on August 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022