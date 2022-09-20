Nagpur: Sex racket busted, two Uzbek women held

Nagpur Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket with the arrest of two women from Uzbekistan and a local resident from a hotel here.

The Social Security Branch of police had received a tip-off that this local man was running a sex racket from the hotel, said an official.

The Uzbek women were found to be carrying fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

An offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and provisions of the Passport Act was registered at Sadar police station and further probe was on, the official added.

