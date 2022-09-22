U.S. Capitol attack probe panel to interview wife of Supreme Court Justice Thomas- CNN

The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol reached an agreement to interview Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the coming weeks, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The Washington Post has previously reported the committee obtained emails between Ginni Thomas and attorney John Eastman, who advised Donald Trump that then-Vice President Mike Pence could thwart formal congressional certification of Trump's loss.

A lawyer for Thomas has said Thomas had no role in the Jan. 6 attack and never discussed election litigation strategy with Eastman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)