China says U.S. should correct abuse of security review

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday the United States should correct the abuse of a security review, after U.S. President Joe Biden directed a foreign investment panel to screen deals for data and cyber risks.

Biden last week directed the committee that reviews foreign investment for national security risks to sharpen its focus on threats to sensitive data, cyber security and areas such as microelectronics and artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

