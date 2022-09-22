China says U.S. should correct abuse of security review
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday the United States should correct the abuse of a security review, after U.S. President Joe Biden directed a foreign investment panel to screen deals for data and cyber risks.
Biden last week directed the committee that reviews foreign investment for national security risks to sharpen its focus on threats to sensitive data, cyber security and areas such as microelectronics and artificial intelligence.
