Switzerland and United States Set to Tackle Trade Tariffs
The Swiss Federal Council has endorsed a mandate for a legally binding trade agreement with the US, aiming to lower tariffs on Swiss imports. This follows frameworks to slash additional US tariffs from 39% to 15%, while Switzerland will reduce duties on certain US goods.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a definitive move towards strengthening economic ties, Switzerland's Federal Council has approved a mandate for negotiations on a legally binding trade agreement with the United States. The decision came after consultations with parliamentary foreign affairs committees and cantons, complementing an earlier framework agreement.
This framework, established on November 14, aims to lower U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, imposing a 15% ceiling down from the previous 39%, with retroactive application. In reciprocity, Switzerland has agreed to reduce duties on a variety of U.S. products, notably fish, seafood, and selected agricultural items.
The Swiss government emphasized that the negotiations are intended to consolidate tariff reductions for Swiss goods entering the U.S. market, thereby stabilizing bilateral trade relations. Furthermore, Switzerland has pledged to involve parliamentary committees and cantons for consultation if new trade topics emerge in the discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as US-Iran Negotiations Hang in the Balance Amid Ongoing Protests
Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Reliance Industries Eyes Venezuelan Crude Amid US Negotiations
Reliance's Quest for Venezuelan Crude Amidst U.S. Negotiations
Iran's Protest Crisis: Negotiations Amidst Turmoil