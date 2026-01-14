Switzerland and United States Set to Tackle Trade Tariffs

In a definitive move towards strengthening economic ties, Switzerland's Federal Council has approved a mandate for negotiations on a legally binding trade agreement with the United States. The decision came after consultations with parliamentary foreign affairs committees and cantons, complementing an earlier framework agreement.

This framework, established on November 14, aims to lower U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, imposing a 15% ceiling down from the previous 39%, with retroactive application. In reciprocity, Switzerland has agreed to reduce duties on a variety of U.S. products, notably fish, seafood, and selected agricultural items.

The Swiss government emphasized that the negotiations are intended to consolidate tariff reductions for Swiss goods entering the U.S. market, thereby stabilizing bilateral trade relations. Furthermore, Switzerland has pledged to involve parliamentary committees and cantons for consultation if new trade topics emerge in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)