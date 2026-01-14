Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States' hands is 'unacceptable', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:47 IST
Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States' hands is 'unacceptable', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident
Artistry in Diplomacy: India's Cultural Gifts to Germany
Controversy Over Dayanidhi Maran's Remarks Ignites Political Debate
Karnataka Legislature's Joint Session Sparks Controversy Over MGNREGA Repeal
Fadnavis Unleashes Controversy with 'Vote Jihad' Comments Ahead of Civic Polls