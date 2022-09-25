Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 01:52 IST
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of "playing with fire" around Taiwan in a speech sharply critical of Washington at the annual gathering at the United Nations.

Lavrov said Washington was trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard through sanctions. The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow following the February invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022