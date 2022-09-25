Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of "playing with fire" around Taiwan in a speech sharply critical of Washington at the annual gathering at the United Nations.

Lavrov said Washington was trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard through sanctions. The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow following the February invasion of Ukraine.

