Iran summons British and Norwegian ambassadors

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors on Saturday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The British ambassador was summoned in response to the "hostile character" of London-based Persian language media while the Norwegian envoy was summoned to explain the "interventionist stance" of the country's parliament speaker on Iran's internal affairs, ISNA said.

