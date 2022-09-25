Iran summons British and Norwegian ambassadors
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors on Saturday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.
The British ambassador was summoned in response to the "hostile character" of London-based Persian language media while the Norwegian envoy was summoned to explain the "interventionist stance" of the country's parliament speaker on Iran's internal affairs, ISNA said.
