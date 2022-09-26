German chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus - ntv
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, the TV news channel ntv reported on Monday.
The chancellor is isolating, ntv said, citing Scholz's spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scholz
- Olaf Scholz
- German