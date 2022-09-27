Left Menu

MP: FIR against Cong corporator for 'objectionable' WA status on Golvalkar 'guruji'

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:42 IST
A criminal case was registered against a Congress corporator from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly putting an objectionable WhatsApp status regarding the late RSS chief M S Golvalkar, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Anwar Qadri, the corporator of ward no 58, on the complaint lodged by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker Rajpal Joshi on Monday night.

Police have invoked sections 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief and creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against Qadri, Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said.

Qadri is not arrested yet and charges against him are thoroughly investigated, he said.

According to the FIR, the objectionable status posted by Qadri on September 25 potentially threatened social harmony during the ongoing festive season, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Joshi alleged that Qadri had posted a poster of ''Guruji'' (as M S Golvalkar is popularly known in RSS) which was highly objectionable.

A statement attributed to Golvalkar was printed on the poster which was fabricated and posted deliberately on the social media platform without verification, Joshi alleged. Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, popularly known as Guruji, was the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

