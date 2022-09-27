DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 27

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

** WASHINGTON DC - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the United States of America. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Vera Jourova speaks at conference of EBU's European Perspective on the future of news and debate in the EU – 0800 GMT

** NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet to discuss the referenda in Ukraine – 1900 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department.

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock opens the international conference "Shaping Cybersecurity," which will focus on Russia's cyberwar on Ukraine and its consequences for European cybersecurity – 0725 GMT ** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will address the 2022 Local Government Summit to discuss challenges to governance, corruption and stability in municipalities – 0800 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño holds a meeting with her Chilean counterpart Nicolás Grau – 1200 GMT ** TOKYO - Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Japan to attend funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (to September 28).

** SINGAPORE - Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, will make an Official Visit to Singapore (to September 28). ** ATHENS - Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias will pay a working visit to Armenia TOKYO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Japan to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and will also meet with Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan (final day). ABU DHABI – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will undertake a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (to Sept. 29). TOKYO/MANILA - Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits Japan and Philippines (final day). SAN JOSÉ - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with the Costa Rican government as part of its third review of the country's economic reforms (to Oct. 4). TOKYO - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Tokyo to attend the state funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in July (final day). VIENNA - IAEA 66th General Conference (to Sept. 30). TOKYO - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg participates in a meeting of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats in the European Parliament – 1630 GMT. TALLINN - Urmas Reinsalu Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia and UK Minister of State for Europe Leo Docherty will give a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their meeting – 0630 GMT. MUSCAT - UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a two-day state visit to Oman. TOKYO - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Afghanistan – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

** SEOUL - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly meets his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul to discuss cooperation on global security and economic issues including Ukraine, Russia and China. ** MEXICO CITY - Mexico Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier will speak at the three-day North Capital Forum in Mexico City (To Sep 30)

** SEOUL - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra meets with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties. ** MEXICO CITY - UNESCO to host World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Mexico (To Sep 30)

** OSLO - Jonas Gahr Store Prime Minister of Norway and finance minister of Norway Trygve Slagsvold Vedum hold a joint news conference – 0630 GMT ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño holds a meeting with the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, followed by a press conference – 1500 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's vice economy minister Wen-Sheng Tseng hold news conference on an upcoming Taiwan-EU investment forum – 0700 GMT. HANOI - Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay an official friendship visit to Vietnam (to Oct. 2). BERLIN - German Chancellor Scholz meets with Germany's state governors in Berlin - 1400 GMT. GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to discuss China-backed debate on colonialism. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts leaders of Pacific Island nations at gathering in Washington (to Sept 29). GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

** ZURICH - Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, will speak (live from Ukraine) about the conflict in Europe and the architecture of world security. ** BRUSSELS - The European Parliament's Special Committee on Foreign Interference and Disinformation will hold a debate with Taiwanese Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang on Taiwan's responses to Chinese interference. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne with military honours outside Berlin's chancellery before they meet behind closed doors and then speak to reporters - 1300 GMT. KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait holds parliamentary elections. SEOUL - President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech upper house election - second round (to Oct. 1). BRUSSELS - European Union energy ministers meet to discuss soaring prices. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 62nd year of independence. CHINA – 73rd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 GUINEA – 64th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. BRAZIL - Brazil Presidential Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Chairman of the Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

** LONDON - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng speaks at the annual Conservative party conference in the aftermath of the pound plummeting following his mini budget. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 GENEVA - Ukraine debate at UN Human Rights Council . LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 11th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 PRAGUE - EU leaders meet at informal summit in Prague (to Oct. 7). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 16th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 52nd anniversary of independence. CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (to Oct. 12) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to Oct. 12). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

** SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will announce budget plans for 2023 amid higher subsidy bills and rising prices that are hurting fiscal strength. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

** BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

