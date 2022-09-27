Skilling population between 15 and 25 is a major challenge: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Left Menu

Indian civilization has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday even as he identified educating and skilling the vast population in the 15 to 25 years age group as a major challenge faced by the country.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian civilization has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday even as he identified educating and skilling the vast population in the 15 to 25 years age group as a major challenge faced by the country. Pradhan, who also holds the skill development portfolio, addressed the inaugural session of the International Conclave on "Digital Transformation and Internationalization of the Higher Education" which the Deakin University organized in association with TCS in Delhi on Tuesday.

Pradhan said that knowledge is a critical pillar of any civilization. "Indian civilization has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven. Taking this forward, India is implementing NEP 2020. Challenge today is educating and skilling the vast population in the 15 to 25 years of age group," he said.

He said that there is a new "Digital Lifestyle" taking shape in India and highlighted, "From indigenous 5G by end of 2023 to world leadership in digital payments, upcoming digital university and networking all villages with high-speed internet, India's digitisation is creating new opportunities." The Union education minister also called for new knowledge networks with international institutions setting up campuses in India and for Indian institutions to go global.

He added that India has always enriched society with wisdom with the ever-evolving world the Indian knowledge networks will be for the benefit of humanity. At the event, the Union minister was joined by Professor Ian Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Subramaniam Ramadorai, Professor C Rajkumar, Founding VC, OP Jindal University, Mr Mathew Johnston and other thought leaders from India and Australia in the International Conclave on 'Digital Transformation and Internationalisation of Education.

Pradhan said that India and Australia share a long relationship based on shared values. "Our partnership in the education and skill sectors is going from strength to strength. India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0. The India-Australia partnership can play a significant role in this journey," said Pradhan.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

