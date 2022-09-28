RJD chief Lalu Prasad gets court's nod to travel to Singapore for medical treatment
A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasads plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment. Special Judge CBI Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25. A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Prasads plea seeking release of his passport.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment. Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25. A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport. At present, Prasad is on bail in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI.A court granted him bail in the case in January 2019. The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The CBI FIR
- Patna
- IRCTC
- Lalu Prasad's
- Prasad
- Delhi
- Singapore
- Geetanjali Goel
- Lalu Yadav
- Ranchi
ALSO READ
Woman shot at in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area
SINGAPORE'S DBS, FIRST BANK IN SOUTHEAST ASIA TO ANNOUNCE LANDMARK SET OF DECARBONISATION COMMITMENTS
Delhi to start 2nd phase of plantation drive from Oct 15. Target raised from 35 lakh saplings to 42 lakh: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Delhi HC sets aside murder conviction of accused unrepresented by lawyer during trial
Delhi: Absconder arrested over a year after he attacked police vehicle