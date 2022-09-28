Left Menu

1 killed in Belgium police raid on far-right extremists

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:07 IST
1 killed in Belgium police raid on far-right extremists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A police raid targeting a group of far-right extremists left one person dead in the Belgian province of Antwerp, the federal prosecutor's office said.

"During the raid there was a shooting incident, and during that shooting incident someone was killed," prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt told The Associated Press.

The person wasn't identified, but wasn't a member of the police or security forces.

Van der Sypt said that "a large quantity of arms and ammunition" was found during the raid, but he declined to provide further details.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said that the group was suspected of planning a terrorist attack, but gave no source for this information.

It said that the raid in Merksem on the outskirts of the city of Antwerp was one of about a dozen that took place early on Wednesday.

The incident is not thought to be linked to threats made against Belgium's justice minister, who has been under strict protection since four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022