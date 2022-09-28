U.S. has considered reinforcing arms embargoes against Myanmar military -State Dept official
The United States has considered reinforcing arms embargoes against the military of Myanmar, James O'Brien, the U.S. State Department head of sanctions coordination, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
