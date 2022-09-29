Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terrorist arrested in Srinagar: Cops

A terrorist of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was on Thursday arrested with arms and ammunition from Palpora area here, police said.

A police spokesman said acting on a reliable input, police and army set up special checkpoints in the Palpora area of Srinagar.

''A suspect upon seeing the police and army party tried to escape towards paddy fields near Palpora Bridge, but he was tactfully apprehended,'' the spokesman said.

The suspect revealed his name as Junaid Ahmad Parray, resident of Baripora Nawakadal, the spokesman said, adding that a pistol, a magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered.

