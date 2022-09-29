Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorizing the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.
The decree allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia. Russia complained in April that the European Union had closed its borders to some freight vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.
The decree said the measures had been introduced in response to "unfriendly" restrictions by foreign states against Russian citizens and entities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Belarus
- Russia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine stabilizes counter-offensive gains, Biden sees long haul
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards - Russian agencies