Boys stab man to death for bullying them in west Delhi's Sultanpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three juveniles in west Delhi's Sultanpuri area stabbed to death a 30-year-old man who used snatch their money to buy drinks and often thrashed them, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday at 8.24 pm, police got information from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital that a man had been admitted by his sister with serious stabs, a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Ajay, a resident of Labour Colony, Sultanpuri, they said.

When police went to the hospital, they found the man unconscious with several stab wounds on his chest and other parts of the body, they said.

His sister said that her neighbour's son, along with his two other friends (all minors), stabbed him with knives, the officer said.

Ajay succumbed during the treatment, police said.

During inquiry, police found that Ajay used to extort money from the boys for liquor and would often beat them, they said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Raj Park Police Station against the three minors, all of whom have been apprehended, police said.

