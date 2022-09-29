Left Menu

CBI nabs CGST officer in Guwahati for seeking bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:05 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Guwahati-based CGST commissioner (appeals) along with a middleman in a bribery case of Rs 3.83 lakh, officials said Thursday.

The CBI has alleged that S Raju, posted as commissioner (appeals), Central GST and Customs and Excise, Guwahati had demanded the bribe to rule in favour of a contactor who had executed a construction project for the North East Frontier Railways, they said.

A CGST officer had raised a demand of Rs 48.43 lakh as service tax which the contractor had appealed against before Raju, they said.

It is alleged that during one of the hearings, Raju demanded through the middleman a bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh at 10 per cent of the Service Tax raised, they said.

During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 3.83 lakh to settle the matter, they said . The agency arrested the middleman while allegedly accepting Rs.3.83 lakh bribe on behalf of Raju who was also arrested later, they said. PTI ABS TIR TIR

