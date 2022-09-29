U.S. confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in the Iranian rocket attack that targeted dissident sites in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday.
Patel said he could not make any further comment on the case due to privacy considerations.
Washington said on Wednesday no U.S. officials or military personnel were killed in the strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Vedant Patel
- U.S. State Department
- U.S.
- Kurdistan
- Iraq
- Iranian
ALSO READ
U.S. trade chief Tai, EU's Dombrovskis to keep talking on EV tax credits
U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut
UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate panel advances bill to boost U.S. ties with Taiwan
U.S. Senate panel advances bill to boost support for Taiwan
U.S., EU step up pressure on Turkey over Russia sanctions - FT