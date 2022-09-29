Left Menu

U.S. confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:38 IST
U.S. confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in the Iranian rocket attack that targeted dissident sites in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday.

Patel said he could not make any further comment on the case due to privacy considerations.

Washington said on Wednesday no U.S. officials or military personnel were killed in the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022