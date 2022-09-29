U.S. confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in the Iranian rocket attack that targeted dissident sites in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday.

Patel said he could not make any further comment on the case due to privacy considerations.

Washington said on Wednesday no U.S. officials or military personnel were killed in the strike.

