Kremlin: attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia
The Kremlin said on Friday it would consider attacks against any part of the regions of Ukraine that it is about to annex as acts of aggression against Russia itself. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday it would consider attacks against any part of the regions of Ukraine that it is about to annex as acts of aggression against Russia itself. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters Russia would "de jure" incorporate parts of Ukraine which are not under the control of Russian forces into Russia itself as part of its move to annex four regions of Ukraine.
Russia is moving to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Kherson
- Donetsk
- Luhansk
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Zaporizhzhia
- Kyiv
- Russia
ALSO READ
UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific-Russian defence ministry
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city water system
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now