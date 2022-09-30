Left Menu

West Bengal SSC scam: SC extends interim protection granted to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:00 IST
West Bengal SSC scam: SC extends interim protection granted to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further order. In the last hearing, the court extended the interim protection to the TMC MLA till September 30.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue till today. On September 27, the court ordered authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioner till September 28.

Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday. Manik Bhattacharya moved to the Supreme Court and sought interim relief.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and has earlier summoned Manik Bhattacharya. It has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022