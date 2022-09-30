West Bengal SSC scam: SC extends interim protection granted to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further order. In the last hearing, the court extended the interim protection to the TMC MLA till September 30.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue till today. On September 27, the court ordered authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioner till September 28.

Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday. Manik Bhattacharya moved to the Supreme Court and sought interim relief.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and has earlier summoned Manik Bhattacharya. It has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

