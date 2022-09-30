Ukraine is encircling Russian units in Lyman stronghold - military spokesperson

A Ukrainian military operation is under way to encircle Russian forces in the area of the eastern stronghold of Lyman, and has all the logistics routes into the area under fire control, a military spokesperson told the Suspilne public broadcaster on Friday.

"All the approaches and logistic routes of the enemy, through which they delivered ammunition and manpower, are in fact under fire control (of the Ukrainian army)," Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for eastern Ukrainian forces was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)