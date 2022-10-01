Youth gets 20 years' jail for raping minor in Rajasthan's Bundi district

A POCSO court in Bundi on Saturday sentenced a 22-year-old youth to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Deikheda Police Station area last July, an official said.

The convict, Rakesh Meena, was also fined Rs 50,000 by Judge Salim Badar, public Prosecutor, POCSO Court- 1, Rakesh Thakur said.

Meena was booked for raping a minor girl on July 16, 2021, he said. According to the complaint then filed by the girl’s family, he had barged into the girl's house the previous night and had coaxed the her to go with him to a secluded place in the village, where he raped her. Meena was booked under sections of IPC and POCSO and was arrested on July 18, 2021. He had been in judicial custody since then, Thakur said.

