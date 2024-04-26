"Opposition blames EVMs for its defeat," says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision regarding EVMs. "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. The opposition tried to spread confusion and blame EVMs for its defeat but now the Supreme Court has made it clear and has rejected the petition," he said.

Slamming the INDI alliance, he said, "My request to the opposition is that if they want to fight elections, then fight on issues, fight on ideology. We are working to take India forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "Service, good governance and welfare of the poor are the identities of the Modi government. On the other hand, they must have changed the name from UPA to INDI alliance but the face and thinking are the same. The public is not ready to accept them," he added.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "If he is getting defeated in Wayanad then he must try to fight from any other seat. If he is taking support from the banned organisations like SDPI and PFI then, it in itself raises a question that just to win elections he has demeaned himself to such a level." Earlier, Thakur expressed his enthusiasm and encouragement for voters amid the Lok Sabha elections, urging them to come out in large numbers despite the extreme heat.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am on Friday across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories. (ANI)

