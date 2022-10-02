DRI officers seize crystal methamphetamine, cocaine worth Rs 1,476 cr

Left Menu

Revenue intelligence officers have seized 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine ice and 9 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,476 crore, the finance ministry said. The team of DRI Mumbai officers intercepted a truck in Vashi, carrying imported oranges.

Updated: 02-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Revenue intelligence officers have seized 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 9 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,476 crore, the finance ministry said. In one of the biggest seizures of amphetamine and cocaine in the country, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted and seized a truck in Mumbai on October 1. The DRI recovered 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 9 kg high purity cocaine worth Rs 1,476 crore in Navi Mumbai, the ministry said in a statement. The team of DRI Mumbai officers intercepted a truck in Vashi, carrying imported oranges. On thorough checking and examination, large quantity of drugs were found concealed in the cartons carrying oranges. ''This is a new kind of modus operandi involving concealment of drugs in the boxes of 'Valentia Oranges' imported from South Africa. After clearance of such oranges from Customs area, the goods used to get stored in some cold storages located in Vashi,'' the ministry said. The importer of the goods has been nabbed and is being interrogated. Further search operations for identifying and nabbing the people involved in running this chain of smuggling of drugs are on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

