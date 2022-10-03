Lithuania declares top Russian diplomat persona non grata

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country persona non grata.

"(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not detail alleged offences of the Russian charge d'affaires, who was told to leave the country within five days.

Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador in April and recalled its own, lowering its diplomatic ties to the level of charge d'affaires after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)