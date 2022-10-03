Lithuania declares top Russian diplomat persona non grata
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country persona non grata.
"(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not detail alleged offences of the Russian charge d'affaires, who was told to leave the country within five days.
Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador in April and recalled its own, lowering its diplomatic ties to the level of charge d'affaires after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Ukraine to dominate as world leaders gather at United Nations
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UK: Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks
Around 3.7 mln tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under grain deal - ministry