S.Korea's national security council condemns North's missile test

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-10-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 07:10 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's national security council on Tuesday condemned North Korea's missile test earlier in the day and said these constant provocations by the North cannot be tolerated.

"South Korea clearly states that North Korea's continued provocations cannot be overlooked and will come at a cost, while we will seek various measures against North Korea, including strengthened sanctions within the international community, based on close cooperation with the United States," according to a statement published after the national security council convened a meeting.

