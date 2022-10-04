Left Menu

Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:04 IST
Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems
Himars artillery. (Photo Credit - Lockheed Martin) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country's military gain momentum in its war with Russia.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new USD 624 million package of aid expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to US officials.

The decision marks the first time the US has sent more HIMARS to Ukraine since late July, and it will bring the total number delivered so far to 20.

The systems have become a key tool in Ukraine's ability to strike bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops, enabling Ukrainian forces to make inroads in Russia-controlled regions.

The US in recent weeks also provided funding through a separate program — the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — so another 18 HIMARS can be purchased through longer-term contracts. USAI funds are being used as part of the effort by the US and Western allies to ensure Ukraine's forces are trained and equipped to defend their country in the years to come.

But those contracts will take several years to fulfil.

The latest aid package is also expected to include other ammunition and equipment for Ukraine's troops. Several US officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the package ahead of the announcement.

Ukraine has pressed its counteroffensive in the Kherson region since the summer, relentlessly pummelling Russian supply lines and making inroads into Russian-held areas west of the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian troops have been using the HIMARS to repeatedly hit the main bridge across the Dnieper and a dam that served as a second crossing. It also has struck pontoon bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops.

Ukraine's battlefield successes in Kherson are notable since that is one of the four areas that Russia is in the process of annexing.

A senior US military official said on Monday that the attacks by Ukrainian forces have forced Russia into a "defensive crouch" in Kherson, hampering Russian efforts to resupply their frontline troops.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to provide a US military assessment of the war, said that so far the US has seen only small numbers of Russian reinforcements coming into Ukraine in an effort to shore up their defences. Russia has said it will mobilise upwards of 300,000 conscripts to send to Ukraine.

The official also said that despite persistent Russian threats to use nuclear force, the US has seen no moves by the Kremlin that would cause the US to change its own nuclear posture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022