Kremlin says comments on U.S. weapons strike on Crimea 'extremely dangerous'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:38 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that comments by a Pentagon official on Tuesday that Ukraine may use U.S.-supplied equipment to strike targets in Crimea were extremely dangerous, and evidence of direct U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the comments made by Laura Cooper, the Pentagon's deputy assistant secretary for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, were "extremely dangerous" and are "evidence of direct U.S. involvement in the conflict".
