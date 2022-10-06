Delhi HC's Justice Sharma to head UAPA tribunal on PFI ban

Left Menu

Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been named head of the UAPA tribunal related to the ban on the Popular Front of India PFI and its affiliates.According to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Justice Sharmas time as head of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will count as actual service.Justice Sharma was appointed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice S C Sharma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been named head of the UAPA tribunal related to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Justice Sharma's time as head of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will count as ''actual service''.

Justice Sharma was appointed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice S C Sharma. Once an organisation is banned under the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the government to adjudicate whether there is sufficient ground for the decision.

According to procedure, the Union Home Ministry requests the Law Ministry to name a sitting judge of high court as presiding officer of the tribunal. The law minister then requests the chief justice of the concerned high court to recommend a judge to head the tribunal.

The office memorandum of the Department of Justice was issued on October 3.

The Home Ministry will now issue a formal notification naming Justice Sharma as presiding officer of the ''Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in the matter of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts''.

The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI) All India Imams Council (AIC) National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The government on September 28 banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having ''links'' with global terror groups like the ISIS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

